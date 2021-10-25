87,305 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 87,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CANO opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CANO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

