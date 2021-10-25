888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of EIHDF opened at $5.27 on Monday. 888 has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.