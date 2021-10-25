908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:MASS traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $32.30. 125,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,686. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $893.06 million and a PE ratio of -26.05.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $484,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,401. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 908 Devices (MASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.