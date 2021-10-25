9,832 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 88.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after buying an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion and a PE ratio of -33.44. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

