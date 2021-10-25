A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $766.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.56. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $114,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRK. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

