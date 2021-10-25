ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 31.38.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

