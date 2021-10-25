Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $14.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 19 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.