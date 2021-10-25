ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 50,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $1,006,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,875 shares of company stock worth $8,566,708.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

