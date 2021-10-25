Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $29,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,606,000 after buying an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $9,068,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $218.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

