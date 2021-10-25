Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $31,000 in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.