Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $32,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 11.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

