Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 290 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Crown by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,031,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

