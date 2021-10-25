Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29.

