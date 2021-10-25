Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aegon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

