Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $21.31. 16,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $565.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

