AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $23.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

