Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.00.

AFRM opened at $155.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

