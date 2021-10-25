AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $147.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.36.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,378,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $133.32. 444,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

