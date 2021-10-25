AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $147.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.36.
AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $133.32. 444,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
