AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,930 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.55 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

