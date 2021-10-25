Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $739.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,441 shares of company stock worth $920,135. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

