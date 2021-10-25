Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.58 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $122.58 million and $17.26 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00208762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102974 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

