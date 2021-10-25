Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $808.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

ALK traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 1,836,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,625 shares of company stock worth $860,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,178,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.