Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241,968 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.40% of Alaska Air Group worth $30,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $53.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,625 shares of company stock worth $860,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

