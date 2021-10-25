Albar Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,020,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,796,000. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers accounts for about 2.4% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,592 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of RRGB opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

