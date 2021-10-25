Albar Capital Ltd Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Albar Capital Ltd trimmed its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,687 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

