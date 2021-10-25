Albar Capital Ltd Invests $4.37 Million in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.77 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

