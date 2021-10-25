Albemarle Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

ALB stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

