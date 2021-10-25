Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.