Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $52.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $38,268,000. Finally, NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 160.8% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. 128,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,629. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

