Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.74-7.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.740-$7.760 EPS.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,099. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.83.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

