Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Materion were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 25,614.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

