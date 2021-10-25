Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $15.26 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 337,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Natera were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $524,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

