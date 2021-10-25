Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $16.43 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 661,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,642 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after buying an additional 785,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFM opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

