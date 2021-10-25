Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,494 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Seagen were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Seagen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 20,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,802,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Seagen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $171.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

