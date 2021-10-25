Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 226,393 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 224.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

