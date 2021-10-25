Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 46,634 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 627,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,764,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,677,000 after acquiring an additional 206,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $208.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

