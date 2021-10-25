Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 57,617 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,617 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

