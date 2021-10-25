Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 671,116 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 671,116 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.45% of Southwestern Energy worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after buying an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,869,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after purchasing an additional 438,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.01 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

