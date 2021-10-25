Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,158 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after buying an additional 308,376 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after buying an additional 236,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 227,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after buying an additional 187,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMOT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $494.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

