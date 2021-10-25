AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $257,798.40

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $257,798.40 and $33.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

