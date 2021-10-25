Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

