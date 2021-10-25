Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.23

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 1193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.