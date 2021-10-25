Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.23

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 1193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83.
In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
