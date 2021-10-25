Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

