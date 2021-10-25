Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. 49,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

