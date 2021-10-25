Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $68.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.