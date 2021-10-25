AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $36.83. 30,762,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,018,133. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

