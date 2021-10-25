Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.57. Ameren reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.28 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.