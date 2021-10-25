Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.84% of Ameriprise Financial worth $1,368,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $298.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $298.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

