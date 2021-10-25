Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of AMPL opened at $67.41 on Monday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $70.52.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
