Amundi Buys Shares of 3,332,582 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amundi bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,332,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

PLD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.92. 7,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $145.95. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.